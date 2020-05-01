'Maypole dancing gives us shared togetherness'
Coronavirus: Virtual maypole dancing in lockdown

An ancient tradition to celebrate May Day is bringing people together during lockdown.

People across England are posting videos of maypole dancing online to celebrate the coming of summer.

Claire Butler, who is behind the online revival, said it gives people "a shared sense of togetherness".

A film by Richard George

  • 01 May 2020
