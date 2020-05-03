Video

Hairdressers to the stars, Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko, have launched a campaign to offer free services to NHS staff.

The pair, who feature on ITVBe's the Real Housewives of Cheshire, called on salons across the UK to join National Hair Sunday. It's a promise to give free hairdressing to NHS staff on the first Sunday that lockdown restrictions allow.

Thousands of salons across the UK have signed up, including the Francesco Group, which has 40 salons across England. Royston Blythe, who has salons in Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, has styled Katy Perry, Antonio Banderas and Lily Cole.

Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans