'What can I do with my curly hair during lockdown?'

Black hair: Dealing with my curls during lockdown
Kezia from Birmingham, is struggling to find the products she needs for her hair during lockdown.
High street shops, where she would usually get advice and products to keep her hair moisturised, are currently closed.
She asked for some tips from Dominique, who has been running online hair tutorials during the coronavirus crisis.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
04 May 2020
