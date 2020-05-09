Private gardens support NGS with online visits

Video

People have been sharing videos and photos of their private gardens to help raise money for the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Every year about 3,500 gardeners open their outside spaces to visitors for the NGS which has given more than £60m to nursing and health charities.

But this year, with gardens forced to close, the organisation expects its income to be down by 80%.

Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh is among those supporting the scheme and has shared a tour of his Hampshire garden, filmed last year, to encourage others to take part and to donate.

The videos are being shared on the NGS website.