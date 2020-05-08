Media player
Great British Bunting marks VE Day anniversary
People are commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day by making and hanging bunting.
Hundreds shared their pictures with local BBC radio stations, from hand-drawn Union Jack flags to sketches of soldiers and aircraft.
The Great British Bunting is part of the BBC's Make a Difference campaign.
08 May 2020
