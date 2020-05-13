Student midwives create their own graduation video

Video

Student midwives at the University of Plymouth are celebrating their upcoming graduation virtually, as the Covid-19 pandemic means they cannot graduate and celebrate in the usual way.

The nurses are from all over the south west with their placements held at local hospitals in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall.

Due to the health crisis, if their academic work has been completed, they can formally join the register of qualified staff in July and others, in September.

Francesca Rees made the video as a lasting tribute to the midwives - this shows a shortened version.