The Ashby family reunite after lockdown

Video

This is the moment a son is reunited with his mother and sister after living apart for weeks.

The Ashby family, like thousands across the country, have been separated during lockdown but reunited over the weekend.

Helen Ashby lives with daughter Elizabeth, while 31-year-old son David, who has Down's Syndrome and autism, lives elsewhere in Stourbridge.

David, she said, found lockdown and being separated from his sister "very difficult".