'It's important we children have our voices heard'

Primary school age children are showing more emotional and behavioural difficulties during lockdown, according to new research.

The study by the University of Oxford asked parents and carers of 10,000 young people about their child's wellbeing.

Sarah Iqbal, 11, surveyed 160 children at her school in South Yorkshire to find out how they felt during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than eight out of 10 told her they were worried and scared.

She said: "It's very important that we, as children, get our voices heard so that we feel calm and we know that it's safe."