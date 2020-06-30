Media player
100 days of lockdown: Aerial footage shows England's empty spaces
At the height of the lockdown in England cities and tourist spots stood empty.
From central London to York Minster, from Bournemouth Pier to the Angel of the North, BBC teams captured aerial footage of the quiet streets as people stayed at home on the advice of the government.
30 Jun 2020
