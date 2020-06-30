Aerial footage shows England's empty spaces
Video

At the height of the lockdown in England cities and tourist spots stood empty.

From central London to York Minster, from Bournemouth Pier to the Angel of the North, BBC teams captured aerial footage of the quiet streets as people stayed at home on the advice of the government.

