A mother of a young boy with Down's syndrome is helping to teach people about appropriate language, after being hurt by words people often used.

Becca, from Cornwall, uses flashcards to make sure people are aware to say things like saying someone "has Down's syndrome", rather than "suffers with Down's syndrome".

The campaign is being rolled out in hospitals for midwives and other healthcare workers to use, with many in the profession talking about it on social media.

A children's clothing company has offered to run it, with her son Arthur as the model, and she has been asked to translate it into other languages.