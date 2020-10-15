Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said no region is immune from Covid-19 as he called for a nationwide "circuit breaker" to stem rising infection rates.

Sir Keir said the alternative was "weeks and months of prolonged agony" in a tiered system.

He told BBC South East Today's Political Editor Amanda Akass a "circuit breaker" should come with a support package to ensure jobs were saved.

Sir Keir also spoke of a wish to "re-engage" and "reconnect" with voters in the South East after his party's defeat at the last election.