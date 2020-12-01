Fez got the call during lockdown that he was going to receive his third kidney transplant after years of waiting.

Fez, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was born with kidney issues. He had a transplant as a boy and another when he was at university but they both failed.

He has waited for years for another transplant as he needed someone of the same ethnic background as him for his next transplant to work.

The percentage of people from BAME backgrounds that donate organs is very low which made it hard for Fez to find a direct match.