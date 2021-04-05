'We're refunding customers within five to six days'

Tui's UK managing director says the package holiday business isn't "in the same place" as it was in 2020 when it comes to refunds.

Andrew Flintham says customers are now able to get them within a week of updating their booking if Covid travel restrictions change.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a traffic light system for holidays, placing countries in either green, amber or red depending on how individual countries are dealing with coronavirus.

