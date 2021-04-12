Hundreds of people queued outside a Coventry pub for post-lockdown drinks ahead of its midnight reopening.

Darren Lee, owner of the Oak Inn, said 260 people were seated at its 64 tables, but up to 400 people were turned away.

He said it was "great night" and had been "fantastic" to be able to reopen after months of being closed during the latest lockdown.

Coventry City Council said it was investigating to see whether the Gosford Street pub had observed rules, such as social distancing.