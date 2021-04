People in the West Midlands will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a regional mayor.

Votes will be counted in the Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall local authority areas.

But what exactly does the West Midlands mayor do? BBC Midlands Today's Political Editor Elizabeth Glinka explains the role.

