A police officer who resigned after drunkenly assaulting a woman has been barred from rejoining the ranks.

Former West Midlands Police PC Oliver Banfield admitted assaulting Emma Homer last July while drunk.

Banfield was given a curfew sentence, sparking criticism he was not jailed

.At a misconduct hearing, West Midlands Police Chief Constable Sir David Thompson said, had Banfield not stepped down, he "would have been dismissed without notice".