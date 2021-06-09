A driver was filmed by police reaching speeds of 150mph on the M6.

Nathan Batha, 19, of Rugeley, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance during the incident in December near Sandbach.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution.

Cheshire Constabulary said a high-speed pursuit was abandoned for safety reasons after the car weaved in and out of traffic.

A stinger device was later used and Batha was eventually boxed in on a slip road, the force said.