An undercover recording of a man confessing to killing a woman in 1997 has been released by Humberside Police.

Gary Allen strangled Samantha Class, 29, whose body was found by three schoolchildren on the banks of the Humber Estuary in 1997.

He was tried and cleared of her murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed last year after he was charged with murdering Alena Grlakova, 38, in 2018.

A year-long Humberside Police sting in 2010, involving seven officers, attempted to establish whether he was responsible for Ms Class's murder.

Among 400 hours of secret recordings, Allen made admissions to an undercover officer known as Ian about his encounter with a sex worker whom he had strangled and "dumped in the Humber".