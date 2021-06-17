A recording made by a double murderer of him making threats to a woman days before he killed her has been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Gary Allen killed Alena Grlakova, 38, in December 2018 and her body was found in a stream in Rotherham on 8 April 2019.

He denied killing the mother-of-four and also strangling Samantha Class, 29, whose body was found by three schoolchildren on the banks of the Humber Estuary in 1997.

He was tried and cleared of Ms Class's murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed last year after he was charged with murdering Mrs Grlakova.

In the recording, Allen can be heard angrily telling the sex worker to get out of his property.

