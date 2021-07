The Three Lions have done it - they've reached their first major final in 55 years and England fans are buzzing.

England beat Denmark in extra time at Euro 2020 to set up a final against Italy on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side came from behind to win their semi-final 2-1 in front of around 60,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch key moments from an emotional night for England fans.