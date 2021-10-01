‘I hate that young people seek cosmetic procedures because of me’

Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka says she hates knowing she may have influenced young people to have cosmetic procedures.

Latest analysis by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) estimates as many as 41,000 botox procedures may have been carried out on under-18s in 2020 alone.

Ms Gaffka, now 25 years old, first started having lip filler when she was 23 and had botox, for medical reasons, aged 24.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, she said young women message her to ask about her procedures but that she "doesn’t like feeling like I might have been responsible for making someone feel self-conscious about themselves based on what they’ve seen of me on TV and social media".