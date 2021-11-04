'I want to feel as safe as men on public transport'

Reports of sexual harassment on public transport have jumped 63% this summer across Great Britain compared to before the pandemic, official figures show.

British Transport Police (BTP) received 421 reports of harassment between April and October 2021, up from 259 over the same period in 2019.

One victim told the BBC she set herself a "self-imposed curfew" after she was harassed by two young men on the London underground.

BTP said it was working with the community to "create a hostile environment to discourage people from behaving in this manner".

