A family has described suffering years of racist abuse from neighbours that led to their son asking if he could be painted white.

The couple and their two children, who live in the south of England, were forced to move from their home, schools and jobs, even fearing their house would be burned down.

The BBC worked with Southampton Solent University to create an animation, voiced by actors, to allow them to discuss the abuse in their own words.

Reporter: Michael Apps

Animation: Southampton Solent University animation department - Harry Jones, Berenika Szycko and Adam Comiskey

Voiceover artists: Lewis Blue & Saskia Wiggins

