Lemn Sissay: 'My concerns over inherent prejudice in care system'
Author and poet Lemn Sissay says there is "inherent prejudice against children in care".
Mr Sissay, who grew up in the care system, shared his concerns after a report, published by the Independent Children's Home Association, found children in care are too often treated in society as criminals rather than victims.
Mr Sissay told the BBC: "Having a children's home in your area should be something people want - a sign of caring for the most vulnerable in society, a sign of kindness.
"Instead we have people falling back on unchallenged prejudice."