The results of 15 council elections in the West Midlands region were announced on Friday - with the Green Party celebrating seat gains.

The Greens now hold the balance of power in Worcester and could form a leadership coalition.

BBC West Midlands Political Editor Elizabeth Glinka says the result for the Greens is one of the stories of this election in the West Midlands.

She also says the performance of Labour in Dudley will be "heartening" to party leaders.

Film producer/editor: John Bray