Abuse victim 'survived on three biscuits a day'

Two survivors have recalled their experiences of domestic abuse and say they "need more protection" from their attackers.

Victoria, not her real name, said she was isolated from her family and friends and subjected to physical attacks by her ex-husband, one of which led to a miscarriage, during their six-year marriage.

When she finally left him in 2016, she had three non-molestation orders (NMOs) put in place consecutively.

Kath, also not her real name, said she left her husband following nine years of physical and coercive abuse and has had an NMO in place since December, which he had breached.

Both women said court orders to protect them from their abusers were failing and "not worth the paper they're written on".