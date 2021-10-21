James Bond actor Daniel Craig has sent a good luck message to three UK bereaved fathers as they embarked on their latest challenge.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as 3 Dads Walking, caught the attention of the Hollywood star with a 300-mile walk last year which raised almost £1m for a suicide charity.

The trio from Morland in Cumbria, Sale in Greater Manchester and Shouldham in Norfolk all lost daughters to suicide.

Now they plan to visit all of the parliaments in the UK during a month-long, 600-mile fundraising trek, which is also being backed by singer-songwriter George Ezra.

