Crewe could lose two of its five Post Offices after the retailers housing them said they would shut their doors.

WHSmith in the Victoria Centre and McColl's on Hungerford Road are both set to close.

It was confirmed earlier this month the town centre WHSmith store would cease trading at the end of March, with McColl's, about a mile away, earmarked for closure in January.

The Post Office said it was in talks with a new operator.