A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2021.

And the force took action against a record 3,400 motorists in 2022, a 135% increase on 2021.

Force road safety lead Supt Adrian Leisk said he was "incredibly grateful" for public support to reduce road harm.

