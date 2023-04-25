Residents across much of the South East will have the opportunity to have their say over who runs our local services when voters go to the polls in the local elections on 4 May.

A total of 1,304 seats across 35 local authorities are up for election next month.

Ballots are taking place in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex, including in the region's two unitary authorities, Medway and Brighton and Hove.

BBC South East Political Editor, Charlotte Wright, has taken a virtual tour of the region to explain more.