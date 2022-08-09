An artist is drawing 50 sketches to mark 50 years of the South West Coast Path.

Emma Scattergood is walking all 630 miles of the route - from Minehead in Somerset to Poole Bay in Dorset - throughout the year to complete the project.

She is hoping to raise awareness of the work the South West Coast Path Association and also to raise money for Dementia UK in memory of her mother.

Video journalist: Toby Wadey

