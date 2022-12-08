Three World War Two biplanes have flown over Derwent Dam to mark the Dambusters raid practised there 80 years ago.

The Tiger Moths took off from Breighton airfield in East Yorkshire and flew south to Derbyshire to remember those who carried out Operation Chastise.

A series of events are being held to mark the anniversary, which is the first where there are no surviving veterans of the Ruhr Valley raid.

The Dambusters famously trained over the Derwent Dam ahead of the mission.