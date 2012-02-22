Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coffee switch a winner for former brewing giant Whitbread
Former brewing giant Whitbread has carved out a huge new business with coffee shops and budget hotels after turning its back on beer.
The modern Whitbread is one of Britain's top 100 companies. Its headquarters in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, employs 650 people.
-
22 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-17128359/coffee-switch-a-winner-for-former-brewing-giant-whitbreadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window