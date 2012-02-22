Costa Coffee shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coffee switch a winner for former brewing giant Whitbread

Former brewing giant Whitbread has carved out a huge new business with coffee shops and budget hotels after turning its back on beer.

The modern Whitbread is one of Britain's top 100 companies. Its headquarters in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, employs 650 people.

  • 22 Feb 2012