Casino graphic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Milton Keynes to have £10m casino

The go-ahead has been given for a new £10m casino at the Xscape complex in Milton Keynes.

The chairman of gaming operators Aspers, Damian Aspinall, said it would be a "fantastic new addition" to the area.

But there are objectors to the casino.

  • 10 Apr 2012