Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Milton Keynes to have £10m casino
The go-ahead has been given for a new £10m casino at the Xscape complex in Milton Keynes.
The chairman of gaming operators Aspers, Damian Aspinall, said it would be a "fantastic new addition" to the area.
But there are objectors to the casino.
-
10 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window