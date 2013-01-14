Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gold medal winner Greg Rutherford's dogs steal show
Greg Rutherford's two dogs upstaged the Olympic long jump gold medallist when they invaded the room during a live interview.
He was talking to Susie Fowler-Watt and Stewart White when the labradors, excited to see him back home at Woburn Sands in Bedfordshire, sneaked in and took over.
-
14 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-19285262/gold-medal-winner-greg-rutherford-s-dogs-steal-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window