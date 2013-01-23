Jurors hearing the trial of a man charged with murdering 19-year-old Rachel Manning visited the golf course where her body was found 12 years ago.

Shahidul Ahmed, of Chestnut Crescent, Bletchley, denies murder at Luton Crown Court.

Miss Mannings' boyfriend Barri White spent six years in jail before being cleared of her murder.

The couple had been on a night out when they became separated in Milton Keynes. Her body was found at Woburn three days later, on 12 December 2000.