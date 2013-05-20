Media player
Man shot in leg after Luton car crash in 'serious' condition
A 27-year-old man is in a serious condition after being shot in the leg in what police describe as a "targeted" attack in Luton.
It was the 10th shooting in the town since this year but Supt David Boyle, of Bedfordshire Police, said officers did not believe the incident was linked to others.
The man was shot after a car crash on Dunstable Road. BBC Look East's Neil Bradford reports.
20 May 2013
