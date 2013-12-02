Iaon Bobiica and Roma Chaplain Martin Burrell
Luton Roma: Rush of new arrivals dismissed

The Roma community in Luton says there will not be a rush of new arrivals in the New Year when work restrictions on Romanians and Bulgarians are lifted.

Luton is home to a 500-strong Roma community where they have their own church, and Luton Airport has already increased the number of flights to Romania.

