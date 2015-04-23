Media player
Bolivia football kit design by Angelo Trofa 'abuse'
A graphic artist who designs football kits on his bedroom computer has told how he received "torrents of abuse" from South America after his sketch for a national team appeared online.
Angelo Trofa, from Bletchley, in Buckinghamshire, said his design for the Bolivia away kit was inspired by the Whiphala flag of the indigenous population - one of two national flags.
Some Bolivians said he should have "more respect" and nearly 200 abusive comments were posted on social media.
"I didn't expect to cause such a huge outrage," the designer said.
23 Apr 2015
