A graphic artist who designs football kits on his bedroom computer has told how he received "torrents of abuse" from South America after his sketch for a national team appeared online.

Angelo Trofa, from Bletchley, in Buckinghamshire, said his design for the Bolivia away kit was inspired by the Whiphala flag of the indigenous population - one of two national flags.

Some Bolivians said he should have "more respect" and nearly 200 abusive comments were posted on social media.

"I didn't expect to cause such a huge outrage," the designer said.