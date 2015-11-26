New CCTV footage of jewellery raid

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Milton Keynes Fraser Hart jewellery raid CCTV footage released
CCTV footage of the moment raiders smashed their way into a jewellery store has been released by police in a fresh appeal for witnesses.
Thieves broke into the Fraser Hart store in the Centre:MK shopping centre in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday.
The gang got away with £650,000 worth of jewellery and watches, police said.
-
26 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-34933669/milton-keynes-fraser-hart-jewellery-raid-cctv-footage-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window