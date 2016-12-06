Media player
A505 Luton to Dunstable road flooded due to burst water main
The A505 Luton to Dunstable road, near the White Lion Retail Park, was flooded after construction workers dug through a mains water pipe.
Many nearby water supplies were also cut off.
Affinity Water engineers were on site to restore the water supply, but the company said the flow might be at a lower pressure than normal until the repair was complete.
06 Dec 2016
