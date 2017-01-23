Video

Milton Keynes has gone through dramatic change since permission was granted 50 years ago to transform swathes of farmland into a new town.

On 23 January 1967 Milton Keynes was just a small north Buckinghamshire village that had been mentioned in the Domesday Book.

But later that day, the then housing minister Anthony Greenwood read an Act of Parliament to the House of Commons that granted permission to transform 8,850 hectares (21,869 acres) of farmland and undeveloped villages into a town of 250,000 people.

It was part of the third and final phase of the government's plans to relocate populations following World War Two.

Take a look back and see how it has changed over the decades.