Moment author's killer arrested

Video

Children's author Helen Bailey's fiance has been found guilty of her murder. Ian Stewart, 56, had denied murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Royston, Hertfordshire, in order to get his hands on her near-£4m fortune. He was found guilty at St Albans Crown Court.

