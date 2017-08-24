Where lottery dreams are made
Video

Take a look at the lottery winners' lounge in Watford

Ever wondered what happens if you win the lottery?

Well, you could be making a trip to this winners' lounge in Watford, at Camelot headquarters.Since launching The National Lottery in 1994, this lounge has seen 779 people made millionaires.

