1960s shopping centre set for demolition
A 1960s shopping and residential building is to be demolished as part of £23m regeneration plans.

The Purley Centre, on Luton's Marsh Farm estate, will be knocked down from next month and will eventually be replaced by 93 affordable homes.

Alternative shops and flats have been officially opened by the town's mayor.

