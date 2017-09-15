School reunion celebrates 70 years

Media player
Wolverton Grammar School celebrate 70-year reunion
A group of friends from Buckinghamshire have celebrated a 70-year reunion.
The pensioners, who are now aged 81, met when they were pupils at Wolverton Grammar School in 1947.
"They're a great bunch and I'm proud to be with them," said Jean Taylor.
15 Sep 2017
