Former brides don their old dresses

More than 100 former brides have joined forces and got their old wedding gowns out of storage for a gala ball to raise money for a hospice.

The Wedding Dress Ball at Pendley Manor in Hertfordshire saw attendees relive "the best days of their lives".

Around 200 people attended the event, with 125 of them in wedding dresses.

In total, £17,000 was raised for St Francis Hospice.