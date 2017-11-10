Zoo told it must close over planning row

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animals may be put down if zoo is forced to close
A zoo has been told by a local council that it must close down as it has never had the correct planning permission.
East Herts District Council has turned down all retrospective planning applications that Ventura Wildlife Zoo, near Ware, had since entered.
The zoo, which if forced to close will see animals put down, is still looking for ways to fight the decision.
An online petition to save the zoo from closure has been supported by more than 1,000 people.
Since it opened last summer the zoo has had an estimated 45,000 visitors.
10 Nov 2017
