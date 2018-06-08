Media player
Graffiti 'thugs' vandalise £17m Govia Thameslink train
A 12-carriage Govia Thameslink train has been put out of action by vandals who have covered it with graffiti.
The train was vandalised as it sat at West Worthing station, West Sussex.
Commuter Helen Patterson, who filmed the damage as the train sat at Bedford station on Thursday evening, said it had been "trashed" by "thugs".
08 Jun 2018
