A 13-year-old girl is giving out sanitary products to schoolgirls who either cannot afford them, or forgot to take pack them.

Paige Pilkington set up Girl Pack and hands out items including towels and tampons in Milton Keynes.

A survey by Plan International UK in October suggested that 1 in 10 women between 14 and 21 years of age had been unable to afford sanitary products - known as period poverty.